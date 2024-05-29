Delaware State Police Investigating Home Invasion in Laurel

Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred early this morning on Old Stage Road in Laurel. When troopers arrived after 6 a.m., they learned that two individuals entered the house, tied the victim up, and assaulted him with what appeared to be a gun causing minor injuries. They then ran from the house with an undisclosed amount of money and property. The person who was assaulted was able to get to the front door and call to a passing car for help. No description of the individuals or surveillance footage is available at this time.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Venero by calling (302) 752-3812. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.