Delaware State Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery in Bridgeville

The Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred Tuesday night in Bridgeville. On October 27th at approximately 9:00 p.m., troopers responded to the residence on Mill Park Drive. As the investigation began, police learned that the resident answered a knock at the door and then two black male individuals wearing masks, entered the residence. Once inside they assaulted the male victim, stole property, and fled. The victim was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. A second man in the residence was not injured. Anyone with information should contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers.

Additional Information from DSP

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information relevant to the case to contact Detective M. Marino at (302) 752-3897. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police(Opens in a new window.) or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers(Opens in a new window.) at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center(Opens in a new window.) is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.