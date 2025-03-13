Delaware State Police Investigating Homicide in Seaford

Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred late yesterday afternoon, March 12th at Nutter Park in Seaford. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4:30 and found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, he later died at a nearby hospital. Three other men, ages 19, 21, and 23, were injured and sought medical treatment. Their injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators determined the shooting happened during a large fight. According to police, unidentified individuals fired multiple shots at the victims. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation and urges anyone with information to contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.



