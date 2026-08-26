Delaware State Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Near Harrington

The Delaware State Police are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred early this morning near Harrington. According to DSP, troopers responded to Whiteleysburg Road near Harrington at about 3:00 this morning following the report of two unresponsive individuals in a ditch. When troopers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and a 36-year-old man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld until their families are notified. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling (302) 741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police(Opens in a new window.) or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers(Opens in a new window.) at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center(Opens in a new window.) is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov