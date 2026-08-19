Delaware State Police Investigating Sexual Assault at Dover Construction Site

The Delaware State Police are investigating a sexual assault with a weapon that occurred Tuesday morning at a construction site in Dover. According to police, On August 18th at approximately 9:50 a.m., troopers responded to the site on Lacey Lane, in the Nobles Pond community in Dover, where the reported assault happened. When troopers arrived, they learned that earlier in the morning, around 8:00 a.m., an unknown white male, wearing a mask, had approached a male victim at the construction site, threatened him with a knife, sexually assaulted him, and fled towards a wooded area near Pearsons Corner Road and Seven Hickories Road. Police checked the area for the individual but were unable to locate him. The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a black mask, tan or khaki pants, a black shirt, gloves, and had a knife. Anyone with information should contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers. See information below…

Additional Information from Delaware State Police

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with relevant information about the case to contact Detective E. Paneda at (302) 698-8444. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police(Opens in a new window.) or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers(Opens in a new window.) at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime, or you have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center(Opens in a new window.) is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.