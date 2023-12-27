Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Ellendale Neighborhood

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday morning in a neighborhood in Ellendale. Police say that on December 26th at shortly after 7 a.m., troopers responded to a home on New Hope Road for a report of a shooting. When troopers arrived, they learned that a 65-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were sleeping in a car when someone fired several rounds at the car striking the 65-year-old man once in the arm. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported and there is no information on the shooter is available at this time. Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Detectives are still investigating this shooting.

