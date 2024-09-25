Delaware State Police investigating Shots Fired incident in Bridgeville

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Bridgeville last night. According to police, at approximately 10:55 p.m., troopers responded to Baker Road in Bridgeville for a report of shots fired. When troopers arrived, they learned that someone fired an unknown number of shots from an unknown vehicle that hit a house and an outbuilding. No one was injured, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective H. Lingo at (302) 752-3864. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Additional information from Delaware State Police

