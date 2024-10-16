Delaware State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Collision in Greenwood

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Greenwood. According to State Police, at about 4:51 a.m., a Kia Sorento was heading eastbound on Shawnee Road west of Memory Road. According to the preliminary investigation, the Kia failed to negotiate a curve, left the north side of the road, striking a telephone box and a gas line. The Kia re-entered Shawnee Road then left the south side of the road and struck a tree. The driver–a 28-year-old man from Seaford– was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not properly restrained. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. Shawnee Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. Delaware State Police continue to investigate.