Delaware State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Felton

A Felton teenager is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Felton overnight yesterday. According to State Police, on September 17th at about 2:00 in the morning, a Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Spectrum Farms Road approaching Edwardsville Road. For reasons under investigation, the F-150 failed to negotiate a curve, left the north side of the road, and overturned. An unrestrained passenger–a 14-year-old boy from Felton–was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. An occupant, a 19-year-old woman from Felton, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another occupant, an unknown male, left the scene before troopers arrived. The driver of the F-150 has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing. The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or might have more information to contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling (302) 698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

