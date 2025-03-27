Delaware State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Selbyville

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that occurred last night in Selbyville. According to information from the Delaware State Police, on March 26th, shortly before 9 p.m., a Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on Cypress Road approaching a curve near Daisey Road. Police say the Sonata failed to negotiate the curve, left the north side of the road, and the right rear of the car struck a tree. After the collision with the tree, the Sonata continued westbound and struck a second tree. The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Bishopville, Maryland, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries and later died. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified. Cypress Road was closed for an extended time while the scene was investigated and cleared.