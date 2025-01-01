Delaware State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Crash in Camden-Wyoming Area; Multiple Individuals With Injuries Reported

Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which two individuals sustained suspected serious injuries. The collision occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on New Year’s Eve at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Sorghum Mill Road and South State Street. State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that an 86-year-old man from Felton was driving a Chevrolet Traverse westbound on Sorghum Mill Road, while a 50-year-old woman from Dover was driving a Jeep Comanche northbound on South State Street. Preliminary investigation indicates that one of the vehicles failed to stop at a red light, resulting in the Traverse striking the right side of the Comanche. The driver of the Traverse was transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries, and his 80-year-old passenger sustained suspected serious injuries and was hospitalized. The driver of the Comanche was also transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, while her 14-year-old passenger was treated for what appeared to be minor injuries.