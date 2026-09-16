Delaware State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Laurel

A 54-year-old Mardela Springs, Maryland woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday in Laurel. According to Delaware State Police, on September 15th at approximately 5:50 p.m., a Ford Maverick was traveling westbound on Salt Barn Road approaching the stop sign at Old Stage Road. At the same time, a Honda HRV was heading southbound on Old Stage Road approaching Salt Barn Road. According to information from the investigation so far, the Ford failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the driver’s side of the Honda. The driver of the Honda, was taken to an area hospital where she later died. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified. The driver of the Ford, a 32-year-old man from Laurel,was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues.

Additional Information from DSP:

The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or has related video, to contact Master Corporal J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police(Opens in a new window.) or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers(Opens in a new window.) at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center(Opens in a new window.) is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.