Delaware State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash on Long Neck Road

Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday night on Long Neck Road. On October 23rd, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on Long Neck Road south of Pot Nets Road. At the same time a Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound, in the northbound lane with no headlights on, on Long Neck Road south of Pot Nets Road. Police say the Jeep attempted to avoid the Hyundai, but both vehicles struck head-on. The driver of the Hyundai, 72-year-old Deborah Pettyjohn from Millsboro was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. On October 25th, she died from her injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a 53-year-old man from Millsboro, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Long Neck Road was closed for an extended time while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Additional Information from DSP:

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or has related video, to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell by calling (302) 703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police(Opens in a new window.) or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers(Opens in a new window.) at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center(Opens in a new window.) is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.