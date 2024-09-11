Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Man

Delaware State Police Troop 9 has issued a Gold Alert for 79-year-old Wayne Bishop Sr. of Dover. He was last seen at his residence in Dover around 8:30 p.m. on September 9th. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as a white man, approximately 5’6” tall, and weighing about 135 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair. Wayne was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, a blue jean jacket, and a black baseball cap. He may be driving a black 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Maryland registration 1DL8669. Anyone with information regarding Wayne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 9 by calling (302) 378-5749. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.