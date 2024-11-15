Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Ellendale Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 7 has issued a Gold Alert for 30-year-old Nichole Sellers of Ellendale. She was last seen on November 11th at Royal Farms on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Sellers is described as a white woman, about 5’2 and weighing about 120 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Delaware State Police Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800–847-3333.