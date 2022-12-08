Delaware State Police Issue Warning Regarding Trend of Motor Vehicle Thefts

Delaware State Police continue to investigate complaints regarding thefts of vehicles. Leaving vehicles unlocked lead to many of these reported incidents. The crimes not only include the loss of peoples’ cars but also money, electronics, personal identification, holiday gifts, and other items of value. To stop this trend, State Police want to advise you to take that bit of extra time to make sure your vehicles are locked including while at home, work, gas stations, and shopping centers.

More Information from the Press Release

The Delaware State Police are offering the following prevention and awareness tips:

Always keep the doors of your unattended vehicles locked and the windows shut .

and the windows . Do not leave items of value in your vehicle. These items include purses, wallets, credit cards, electronics, checkbooks, money, Social Security cards, loose change, documents, and paperwork with your printed personal information.

in your vehicle. These items include purses, wallets, credit cards, electronics, checkbooks, money, Social Security cards, loose change, documents, and paperwork with your printed personal information. Store valuable tools inside your residence. If needed daily for work, create an easy system to load and unload, such as using storage containers to transport.

inside your residence. If needed daily for work, create an easy system to load and unload, such as using storage containers to transport. Lock your glove box , which should only store your registration and insurance cards. Do not store your vehicle title in the glove box. Store it in a safe place in your residence.

, which should only store your registration and insurance cards. Do not store your vehicle title in the glove box. Store it in a safe place in your residence. Clear the vehicle of all clutter and personal items. This can give the general impression that other property of value may be kept within the vehicle.

and personal items. This can give the general impression that other property of value may be kept within the vehicle. Do not keep a spare vehicle key hidden in the same vehicle. Do not store house keys or other keys in your vehicle.

hidden in the same vehicle. Do not store house keys or other keys in your vehicle. If possible, keep your vehicle parked under a lighted area that you can check from your residence.

that you can check from your residence. If you have a surveillance security system at home, include your vehicle in the angle of your camera. If you locate a suspicious subject on your property or around your vehicle, do not confront them. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately.

And finally, be a good witness for your neighbors, co-workers, and fellow citizens. Pay attention and be aware of what is going on in your neighborhood and other places that you frequent throughout the course of your day.

Avoid taking a false security mindset. These crimes happen in all communities across the region. Your address will not safeguard your property. Don’t let the Grinch ruin the holiday season. Secure Your Sleigh!