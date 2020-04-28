Delaware State Police launch homicide investigation in Harrington

Delaware State Police are now investigating a homicide after a man was found lying unresponsive in the middle of a road last week in Harrington.

On April 24, around 1:10 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Killens Pond Road, between Sandbox Road and Bloomfield Road, after a passerby reported that someone was lying in the roadway.

Police arrived and found a 40-year-old man who was unresponsive and lying in the road. He was transported to Sussex Bayhealth Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim, identified as John W. Groff, 40, of Lincoln, was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy was performed and the cause and manner of death was determined to be a homicide sustained from two gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The investigation continues to remain active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.