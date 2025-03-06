Delaware State Police Looking for 60-Year-Old Man Wanted for Assault
March 6, 2025/
The Delaware State Police is asking for help in finding 60-year-old John Bell. He is wanted for multiple felony charges following an assault that occurred on March 5th in Georgetown. Police say he is driving a burgundy Ford Taurus with an unknown Pennsylvania registration and possibly en route to Pennsylvania. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful.
Information about John Bell’s location can be provided by calling 9-1-1 or DSP Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. You can also call Detective A. Stimac at 302-752-3791, send a private message on Facebook to Delaware State Police or submit a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous.