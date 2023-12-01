UPDATED: Delaware State Police Locate Wanted Greenwood Man in Greensboro, MD

BRIAN HOLBEN / Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 12/01/23 – Delaware State Police located the murder suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Greenwood on Tuesday, November 28. Troopers along with Maryland State Police and the US Marshal’s Task Force executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a camper on Holly Road in Greensboro, Maryland. Police attempted to get 27 year old Brian Holben to surrender, but he barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender. When police finally entered the camper Holben was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY – 11/30/23 – The Delaware State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Greenwood Tuesday night. At about 9:30 p.m. that evening, members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force and Probation and Parole located 27-year-old Brian Holben of Greenwood, Delaware, operating a Jeep Cherokee in a parking lot on Hickman Road in Greenwood. Holben is a known fugitive with multiple warrants for his arrest. After detectives initiated a traffic stop on the Jeep, Holben attempted to flee by using his Jeep to push two State Police vehicles out of the way. Detectives then attempted to remove Holben from the Jeep, but he pointed a handgun at a detective and fired. Detectives returned fire at Holben before he ran away into a wooded area and, at this time, he has not been found. No one was injured as a result of this incident. Holben, who is wanted for 1st degree Attempted Murder, Reckless Endangering and firearm charges, is considered to be armed and dangerous, and police are asking you stay away from him. They urge you to call 9-1-1 immediately if he is located. As per Delaware State Police standard operating procedures, the troopers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave. An investigation will be conducted regarding the use of force.

Additional Information:

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit are still actively investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.