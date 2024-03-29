Delaware State Police Looking for Lincoln Man Following Domestic Incident

Delaware State Police need your help in locating 35-year-old Ernest Evans of Lincoln. According to police, in a recent domestic incident in Lincoln, a firearm was displayed. Evans is wanted for several felony-level offenses including Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm if Previously Convicted, and Aggravated Menacing.

Ernest Evans (from State Police Facebook Page)

Anyone with Information regarding Evans’ whereabouts should contact Master Corporal J. Klemash at (302) 703-3361 or by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or submitting a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers.