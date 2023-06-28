Delaware State Police Looking for Man Wanted for Kidnapping, Assault

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is looking for a man who is wanted for felony kidnapping. 27-year-old Wenndalon Green is also wanted by the Milford Police Department for felony assault and other charges. Green is believed to be visiting the Milford and Lincoln areas often. He also drives a gold Dodge Durango and delivers for DoorDash in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Be on the lookout! If you see Wenndalon Green or know of his whereabouts, call Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or dial 9-1-1.