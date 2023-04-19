Delaware State Police Looking for Three People in Connection with Rehoboth-Lewes Area Shoplifting Cases

Delaware State Police Troopers need your help in finding three individuals– Chad Caulk, Stephanie Palmer, and Rachel Sonderfan (pictured below), who are all wanted for shoplifting from businesses in the Lewes and Rehoboth Beach areas.

If you see them or have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. You can also submit tips anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333, or you can send them a private Facebook Message… Delaware State Police | Dover DE | Facebook.