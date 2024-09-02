Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders

The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R.) is currently looking for several wanted sex offenders (click the link below for their profiles) after they either failed to register or re-register at their current address. If anyone knows the location of these individuals, DSP wants you to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. delawarecrimestoppersweb.com

