Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders

The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R.) is currently looking for several wanted sex offenders after they either failed to register or re-register at their current address. Anyone who knows the location of these individuals listed at the link below should call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

