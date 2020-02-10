Delaware State Senator under fire for callous KKK meme attacking Rush Limbaugh

Delaware State Senator Bryan Townsend has come under fire for sharing a callous meme on Twitter of Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members that read, “Find Rush Limbaugh.”

Senator Townsend shared the illustration, or meme, Saturday evening on Twitter attacking Rush Limbaugh, who recently received a diagnosis of advanced lung cancer and was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union Address.

Whoever finds him gets a medal. pic.twitter.com/bJ4cATyAla — Sen. Bryan Townsend (@BryanTownsendDE) February 9, 2020

Many took issue with the post where the Senator wrote “whoever finds him gets a medal.”

“This post is disrespectful and below you and other officials.,” one woman wrote in response to the post. “There is no proof of your implied accusations. Even though I disagree with you I respect your human dignity. You should apologize since the post is not up to your standards as public officials.”

This post is disrespectful and below you and other officials. There is no proof of your implied accusations. Even though I disagree with you I respect your human dignity. You should apologize since the post is not up to your standards as public officials. — Bess McAneny (@bessmcaneny) February 9, 2020

Several other people criticized the Senator, calling him pathetic, hypocritical, and ill-informed.

After he was called out on Twitter and other social media sites for his insensitive decision to share the meme, Senator Townsend appeared to double down and defend his actions instead of issuing an apology.

“Just because Rush has cancer does not somehow suddenly place him beyond criticism for the many hateful, horrible things he has said and says,” Senator Townsend wrote in response to criticism on Facebook.

Attempts to reach Senator Townsend for further comment were unsuccessful.