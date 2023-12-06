Delaware State University Aims to Double its Nursing Program Thanks to Grant from the Longwood Foundation

In acknowledgement of the current nursing and public health practitioner shortages, the Longwood Foundation has awarded Delaware State University a $1.75 million grant in support of an expansion of the University’s Nursing Program. Over the next three years, the Nursing Program’s growth goals include significantly increasing the number of nursing graduates over the next three years through 2026 and then further increasing that through 2030 – of which 50% are expected to be Delawareans. The DSU Nursing Program produced 75 graduates in May 2023.