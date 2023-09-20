Delaware State University Awarded Nearly $800,000 Grant From Office of Naval Research to Benefit Military Forces

The Office of Naval Research has awarded Delaware State University a four- year, $799,947 grant that will fund research aimed at providing greater safety to military forces in the field. Dr. Mukti Rana, Professor of Physics and Engineering, is the Principal Investigator of the grant. His research will involve the development of rare earth element-doped aluminum nitride, which would be used in transistors needed in military applications. Dr. Rana will explore device, system and network innovations that provide military expeditionary forces with enhanced situational awareness in warfare environments. This will include autonomous sensing and communication in complex, congested and contested electromagnetic operating environments.

