Delaware State University Hosts “Level Up” Event to Highlight Public Service Job Opportunities

More than 30 federal and state government agencies participated in an event earlier this month in which Delaware State University students received valuable information about federal and state government job opportunities. The Level Up Top Public Service event was held on campus on April 9th. The event exposed students to a countless array of career possibilities in public service. Among the participating federal agencies were the White House, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Defense, the Department of Labor, the Department of Transportation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS, the National Institute of Health, the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Secret Service, and many others. The purpose of the event was to highlight the value of public service, increase awareness of and offer access to internships, and highlight the Federal Internship Portal, according to Terry L. Bankston, who is the Executive Director of the DSU Office of Career Services. Over 200 students attended the event.