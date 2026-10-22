Delaware Sues Glock Over Firearm Conversions

Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings has filed a civil lawsuit against Glock, alleging the company knowingly designs and sells handguns that can be easily converted into illegal machine guns using devices known as Glock switches. The lawsuit claims Glock ignored warnings about the conversions and failed to adopt safety measures to prevent them. The complaint outlines a dramatic rise in crimes involving Glock handguns modified with switches, both nationwide and in Delaware as well as multiple seizures of illegally converted Glocks in Delaware. The state is seeking an injunction restricting sales of easily convertible pistols to civilians, along with damages and other relief. The lawsuit does not affect sales to law enforcement.

