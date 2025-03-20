Delaware Supreme Court “On the Road” Program at Del Tech in Georgetown to Hold Oral Arguments
Additional Information:
On Tuesday, students heard arguments in a criminal and a civil appeal. The criminal case involved a defendant convicted of drug crimes and resisting arrest, with his attorney arguing that evidence was improperly obtained. The civil case concerned a trial judge’s exclusion of expert testimony in a birth complications lawsuit. The court will issue decisions in the coming months.
“We enjoyed our return to Delaware Tech.,” said Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins
J. Seitz, Jr. “We hope our visit was educational and illuminating for the students. Perhaps a few
students might be inspired to pursue a legal career and public service in the First State.”
“We appreciate the Supreme Court’s return visit to our campus, which provides our students
with an opportunity to witness firsthand how our court system operates and understand its
importance to the people of our state,” said Dr. Mark T. Brainard, president of Delaware Tech.
“We were especially appreciative of the justices’ generosity and the gracious discussion session
they conducted after the hearings to offer insights into the legal field and answer questions from
our students and staff. These events are extremely valuable to the community, and we look
forward to continuing this partnership with the Court in the future.”