Delaware Supreme Court “On the Road” Program at Del Tech in Georgetown to Hold Oral Arguments

The Delaware Supreme Court returned to Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus in Georgetown earlier this week to hold oral arguments. This marks the second year that the Justices have traveled to Sussex County as part of ongoing community and educational outreach efforts. Just as in 2024, nearly 400 high school students attended the oral arguments along with students from Delaware Tech’s criminal justice, legal studies & human services departments. The high school students came from schools across Sussex County. All were involved in the Academic Challenge Program, a partnership between Delaware Tech and Sussex County public schools. Following each case, the students had a question-and-answer session with the Justices discussing court procedures, legal terms and how the lawyers and judges became interested in legal careers.

