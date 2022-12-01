Some Delaware Taxpayers to Save Money from New Tax Deduction Available 

If you live in Delaware and save for school with the DE529 Education Savings Plan, you may qualify for a new tax deduction on your state returns, thanks to a new law. The deduction will NOT be available for:

More Information from the Office of State Treasurer’s Press Release:

Thanks to a new law enacted by the Delaware General Assembly, Delaware taxpayers have new opportunities to save money.

Delawareans who save for school with the DE529 Education Savings Plan may qualify for a new tax deduction on their state returns.

“While our office oversees the management of the State’s investment portfolios, we also administer the DE529 Education Savings Plan which allows people to invest in the future of their loved ones,” said State Treasurer Colleen Davis. “Implementing a new tax deduction for DE529 contributions strengthens our commitment to helping people achieve a quality education without facing the possibility of years of student loan payments.”

Delaware tax filers are now eligible to deduct up to $1,000 of contributions to DE529 Education Savings Plans each year on their Delaware tax return (or $2,000 for joint returns) with a few additional conditions.

“The Department of Finance is pleased to announce that this tax benefit will be available for qualifying contributions made throughout 2022,” said Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger. “With the completion of a newly launched personal income tax module of the State’s Integrated Revenue Administration System (IRAS), considerable programmatic changes were made to enable administration of this new tax benefit for qualifying 2022 tax filers.” Official notice of the “go-Live” for these technology updates was published to the December 2022 Register of Regulations, thereby allowing the tax deduction for qualifying contributions to DE529 Education Savings Plans made after December 31, 2021.

The passage of House Bill 145 earlier this year also creates a tax deduction for contributions to a DEPENDABLE account for people with disabilities. The deduction applies to any amount up to $5,000 ($10,000 for couples filing a joint return).

“DEPENDABLE allows individuals with disabilities and their families save money above the $2,000 threshold that jeopardizes state and federal means-tested benefits,” said Treasurer Davis. “DEPENDABLE accounts allow people with disabilities to be able to work, able to save, and able to thrive.”

Those without a DE529 Education Savings Plan or DEPENDABLE account can take advantage of the tax deductions by opening accounts today at 529.delaware.gov or able.delaware.gov.