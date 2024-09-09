Delaware Teacher of the Year Nominees

Delaware’s 2025 Teacher of the Year will be chosen in just over a month! Twenty of the state’s top teachers will be honored at a celebration at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover on Tuesday, October 15th. These candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter Network during the 2024 calendar year. The teacher who is chosen as the State Teacher of the Year will become Delaware’s nominee in the national program.

The Teacher of the Year will receive (by action of the Delaware General Assembly) a $5000 grant to use for the educational benefit of his or her students, as well as a personal grant of $3000. And all nominees will receive a $2000 grant from the state.

Additional information:

The candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter Network during the 2024 calendar year because of their superior ability to inspire students with a love of learning, exemplary demonstration of professional traits and strong sense of dedication and devotion to teaching.

Each nominee submitted a detailed application exemplifying his or her teaching philosophy. Five Delaware Department of Education staff members and five former state teachers of the year independently evaluate each application. A former state teacher of the year and department staff member observe each candidate in the classroom. Taking into consideration the scores from the application review and observations as well as a recorded presentation by the nominees, another independent panel of non-department judges then recommends to the Secretary of Education the one teacher who will serve as the 2025 Delaware Teacher of the Year.

The Oct. 15 celebration begins with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. dinner at Modern Maturity Center in Dover. The announcement comes at the end of the night. Information about live-streaming will be shared next month. Funding for the award ceremony is provided by a grant from Voya Financial and support from the Delaware General Assembly.

The 2025 District/Charter Teachers of the Year are:

Appoquinimink : Tamara Walker of Redding Middle (mathematics)

: Tamara Walker of Redding Middle (mathematics) Brandywine : Janette Madison of Springer Middle (mathematics)

: Janette Madison of Springer Middle (mathematics) Caesar Rodney : Kaysi Anderson of Simpson Elementary (fourth grade)

: Kaysi Anderson of Simpson Elementary (fourth grade) Cape Henlopen : Kristin (Krissy) Patton of Milton Elementary (literacy)

: Kristin (Krissy) Patton of Milton Elementary (literacy) Capital : Abdallah Celestin of Dover High (French)

: Abdallah Celestin of Dover High (French) Charter Network : Stephanie Sherman of Sussex Academy (science)

: Stephanie Sherman of Sussex Academy (science) Christina : Stacey DiIenno of Marshall Elementary (kindergarten)

: Stacey DiIenno of Marshall Elementary (kindergarten) Colonial : Shelby Borst of William Penn High (social studies)

: Shelby Borst of William Penn High (social studies) Delmar : Ashley Bennett of Delmar Middle (mathematics)

: Ashley Bennett of Delmar Middle (mathematics) Indian River : Deborah Treherne of Howard T. Ennis School (special education)

: Deborah Treherne of Howard T. Ennis School (special education) Lake Forest : Brent E. Carter of Chipman Middle (English language arts)

: Brent E. Carter of Chipman Middle (English language arts) Laurel : Joseph Wenke of Laurel High (English language arts)

: Joseph Wenke of Laurel High (English language arts) Milford : Diana Dill of Mispillion Elementary (first grade)

: Diana Dill of Mispillion Elementary (first grade) New Castle County Vo-Tech : Bradford Paik of Howard High School of Technology (science)

: Bradford Paik of Howard High School of Technology (science) POLYTECH : Emily Green of POLYTECH High (social studies)

: Emily Green of POLYTECH High (social studies) Red Clay Consolidated : Kristen Tosh-Morelli of Forest Oak, Johnson, Marbrook and Richey elementary schools (band)

: Kristen Tosh-Morelli of Forest Oak, Johnson, Marbrook and Richey elementary schools (band) Seaford : Brent Evans of Central Elementary (fourth grade)

: Brent Evans of Central Elementary (fourth grade) Smyrna : Lauren Steerman of Sunnyside Elementary (kindergarten)

: Lauren Steerman of Sunnyside Elementary (kindergarten) Sussex Technical : Meghan Feliciani of Sussex Technical High (English language arts)

: Meghan Feliciani of Sussex Technical High (English language arts) Woodbridge: Kelly Ruse of Woodbridge High (art)

Click here for pictures of all the 2025 Teacher of the Year District/Charter winners