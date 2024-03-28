Delaware Teachers Named Finalists for National Mathematics Teaching Award

The Delaware Department of Education has named four Delaware teachers as state finalists for the 2024 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the highest recognition that K-12 STEM teachers can receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. Finalists’ applications will now move forward to the national level for final selection of the 2024 PAEMST National Awardees. The 2024 state finalists include:

The 2024 Delaware state finalists are:

Brittney Campbell, mathematics, Lake Forest South Elementary School, Lake Forest School District

Karen Eller, science, The Bancroft School, Christina School District

Kerry Haley, mathematics, Forwood Elementary School, Brandywine School District

Carlos Pesquera, mathematics, H. O. Brittingham Elementary School, Cape Henlopen School District

The goal of the PAEMST award program is to exemplify the highest standards of mathematics and science teaching (including technology, engineering and computer science) in addition to honoring individual achievement. Awardees serve as models for their colleagues, inspiration to their communities, and leaders in the improvement of STEM education. The award alternates each year between teachers of kindergarten through 6th grade and those teaching 7th through 12th grades.

Every year each state selects up to three mathematics teachers and three science teachers as state finalists. A national selection committee reviews state finalist applications and selects up to one awardee in each content area for every state. These teachers are recognized for their contributions to teaching and learning and their ability to help students make progress in mathematics and science. As part of the recognition process, the selected national awardees will take part in a weeklong series of networking and professional development activities in Washington, D.C., and receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.