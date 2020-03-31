Delaware Tech/Georgetown Campus to Host Medical Supply Collection April 2-4

Sussex County agencies and lawmakers have collaborated to facilitate a drop-off location for donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supply items.

Beginning Thursday, April 2, 2020, persons interested in donating PPEs and medical supplies will be able to drop them off at the Delaware Technical Community College’s Georgetown Campus (in the parking lot near the baseball field).



The drop-off site will be open and staffed by first responders on April 2, 3, and 4 between the hours of 12 and 6pm. Contributors will remain in their vehicle and on-site staff will collect donated items. All donated items will be distributed by need and availability to police, fire, and EMS agencies, as well as to medical facilities throughout Sussex County.

All items must be new and must fall into these categories:

All types of unused protective face masks, especially N95 masks

Protective suits and medical scrubs

Goggles, safety glasses, and face shields

Cleaning and sterilizing solutions and wipes

Medical gloves

Hand sanitizer

*Optionally, donated items can be collected by first responders at the donator’s request. Those wishing for on-site collection may contact the Sussex EMS Office at (302) 854-5050 to coordinate pick-up.

The facilitation of this drop off-site is a coordinated effort by Sussex County Police Chief’s Council, Delaware Technical Community College, Sussex Emergency Medical Services, Delaware State Police Troops 4, 5, and 7, Delaware Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, Senator Brian Pettyjohn, Representative Danny Short, Representative Ruth Briggs King, Representative Tim Dukes, Representative Steve Smyk, Dave Tiberi, and Dukes Lumber Company.