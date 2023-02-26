Delaware to Issue Final Monthly Emergency Benefits on Feb. 28 to All SNAP Households

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for February to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Due to a recent change in federal law passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, this will be the final emergency benefits payment as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Emergency benefits paid as part of two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA) – will continue until the end of the federal Public Health Emergency in May.

Additional information from DHSS:

The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards Tuesday, Feb. 28. Eligible TANF and GA households will receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Beginning March 1, 2023, SNAP households will receive their regular monthly food benefit amount on the normal issuance date and will no longer receive additional emergency food benefits on their EBT cards at the end of each month. More information and resources around this change can be found at de.gov/snapchanges.

DHSS encourages Delawareans in need of food assistance to contact Delaware 2-1-1 by calling 2-1-1 or visiting delaware211.org to find the nearest food closet or pantry or visit the Food Bank of Delaware’s website at fbd.org.

Through the end of February, all households with open SNAP cases will receive at least $95 in emergency food benefits, to be issued as follows:

SNAP households receiving the maximum food benefit amount for their household size or a prorated initial benefit will receive $95 in emergency food benefits. SNAP households with a calculated emergency food benefit amount less than $95 will have their emergency benefit increased to $95. SNAP households with a calculated emergency benefit amount of $95 or more will continue to receive the calculated emergency benefit amount to increase the household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size.

The emergency assistance for TANF and GA families increases a household’s monthly benefit for each program up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. Households that already receive the maximum TANF or GA benefit amount or that have a prorated benefit in the month of February are not eligible for the February emergency cash funds. Emergency cash benefits will continue through May 2023 when the federal COVID-19 public health emergency expires.

DHSS has issued emergency benefits each month to eligible households since March 2020.

How the monthly emergency benefit is calculated: A household’s monthly emergency benefit equals the current maximum benefit amount for the household size minus the household’s current monthly benefit amount. For example, based on current USDA limits for SNAP benefits, if a household of one gets $100 in regular monthly benefits, that household will receive $181 in emergency benefits ($281 maximum benefit minus $100 monthly benefit).

Households should report to DSS any recent changes in address, household size, employment, income, and expenses (such as rent/mortgage, utilities, and child care). Households can report changes by logging in to Delaware ASSIST, calling 1-866-843-7212, or contacting their local DSS office.

For more information about DSS’s benefit programs in response to the pandemic, go to the division’s webpage. To screen for and apply for benefits, go to DHSS’ online application portal Delaware ASSIST or call 1-866-843-7212.