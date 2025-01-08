Delaware to Solicit Water Quality Improvement Projects With Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), in conjunction with the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), will begin soliciting for new water quality improvement projects Monday, Jan. 13th. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding for clean water and drinking water projects will be provided through the existing State Revolving Fund (SRF) process. DNREC will hold a State Revolving Loan Fund virtual public workshop at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 offering a detailed overview of the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) programs. Attendees will get guidance on requesting financial assistance for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure project needs. Pre-registration for the virtual workshop is required.

Additional Information from DNREC:

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), in conjunction with the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), will begin soliciting for new water quality improvement projects Monday, Jan. 13 as DNREC and DPH start to develop 2025 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) project priority lists. Projects must be listed on the CWSRF and DWSRF project priority lists to be considered for funding. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding for clean water and drinking water projects will be provided through the existing State Revolving Fund (SRF) process.

Notices of Intent (NOI) for SRF wastewater, drinking water, stormwater, and related infrastructure projects must be received by DNREC Environmental Finance by close of business at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

DNREC will hold a State Revolving Loan Fund virtual public workshop at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 offering a detailed overview of the CWSRF and DWSRF programs. Attendees will get guidance on requesting financial assistance for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure project needs. Pre-registration for the virtual workshop is required.

Workshop attendees also will learn how SRF and other programs administered by DNREC Environmental Finance can provide a wide range of financial assistance, including:

A one-stop loan application process for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure project assistance, including new funding available under the BIL Supplemental funding available to address emerging contaminants and lead service line replacement Additional subsidies to disadvantaged communities for water infrastructure projects Green Project Reserve projects Overflow and Stormwater grant projects



The workshop also will cover information about planning tools to assist SRF applicants with:

Wastewater, drinking water, and surface water matching planning grants

Asset management planning grants

Project planning advances

Planning and design loans

Additionally, the workshop will offer guidance on how and when to submit projects for funding consideration; project ranking criteria; project construction requirements, and how to apply for infrastructure planning grants. Information on the loan and grant programs and applications can be found at de.gov/envfinance.