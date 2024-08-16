Delaware Unemployment Increases, but Remains Below National Rate

Delaware’s unemployment rate increased a tenth of a percent from June to July – to 4.1%. The national unemployment rate increased from 4.1% to 4.3% over the same period. Sussex County’s unemployment also increased 2 tenths of a percent to 4.2% in July.

Delaware Labor officials say that for the 9th consecutive month, the State’s labor force declined. In July there were 505,300 workers a decrease of 4600 workers since October of 2023. The number of unemployed workers increased by 700 over-the-month – the larges increase since February of 2021 when it was up 800 over-the-month.

CLICK HERE FOR THE JULY LABOR REVIEW