Sussex County’s unemployment rate dropped in July to 3.8% from 4% in June while the statewide rate dropped to 4.4% from 4.5% in June. The national unemployment rate is at 3.5% – a drop of a tenth of a point from June. Job growth in Delaware continues – with 1900 more employed since June – mainly in the Leisure & Hospitality sector.

