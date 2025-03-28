Delaware Unemployment Remains Steady & Lower than the National Average

While the national unemployment average ticked up to 4.1% in February from 4% in January, Delaware’s unemployment average remained steady at 3.6%. However the Sussex County unemployment rate increased from 4.2% in January to 4.4% in February.

According to the Delaware Department of Labor, the Labor Force Participation rate set a record low at 59% in February – with the labor force falling by 300 to 506,500 – the lowest level since April of 2023 when 505,700 Delaware residents were working or looking for work.

