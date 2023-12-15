Delaware & US Flags to be Lowered to Half-Staff on the Day of Internment for Former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

In accordance with the President’s order, Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at state facilities on the day of interment, December 19th, to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female appointed to the nation’s highest court. A dedicated public servant and advocate for civics education, O’Connor received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009. Flags should be at half-staff until sunset.

Additional information from the Supreme Court:

The high court announced Friday that Former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will be honored in a private funeral service on Tuesday, December 19 following a day of lying in repose at the Supreme Court.

An hour-long private ceremony will be held at the Supreme Court on December 18 starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a public viewing in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The funeral service will take place at Washington National Cathedral. The invitation-only service will be live-streamed for the public.

O’Connor died on December 1 – she was 93.