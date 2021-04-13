All Delawareans 16+ Now Eligible for Vaccination; DPH Pauses Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday announced that medical providers, including hospital systems, may now vaccinate Delawareans aged 16 or older – whether or not they have a high-risk medical condition.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination program is now fully open to Delawareans 16+ at any vaccination provider. As of Monday, April 12, Delaware providers had administered 568,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This news means that any eligible Delawarean who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one – whether it’s at their doctor’s office, a local pharmacy, or a community vaccination event,” said Governor Carney. “We’re vaccinating thousands of Delawareans each day. I’d encourage all Delawareans to get the shot. If you’re concerned, talk to your doctor, or members of your family and friends who have already received the vaccine. That’s how we’ll beat this virus.”

For now the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on pause by State vaccine providers:

The Division of Public Health shares the FDA’s and CDC’s concerns regarding the six cases of blood clots nationwide, among those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We appreciate that the FDA, CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) are looking into data from the US and abroad to assess whether there may be a causal link between the J&J vaccine and blood clots.



We are unaware of any issues of blood clots in Delaware that may be related to this vaccine.



Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that our Delaware vaccine partners hold off on using the J&J vaccine until the situation has been further assessed. The state will not use J&J at its vaccination sites until we receive further federal guidance.



At this time per the CDC, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. The effects that would indicate a blood clot are different than the usual and expected side effects of a vaccine. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Visit de.gov/covidvaccine for information on Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visit de.gov/coronavirus to get the latest on Delaware’s response to COVID-19.

Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about free COVID-19 testing.