Delaware’s 5 Public Housing Authorities to Reopen Waitlists for Housing Choice Voucher & Low-Income Public Housing Programs

The five public housing authorities in Delaware will reopen their waitlists for Housing Choice Voucher programs and low-income public housing on February 3rd. Low-income public housing is funded by the federal government and managed locally and looks to provide rental assistance to low-income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Beginning last October, letters and emails were sent to applicants on the Housing Choice Voucher program and low-income housing waitlists with instructions on updating their applications in order to retain their placement on the waitlists. The deadline to updated information was December 31st and as of January 1st the response rate has been slow, which has led to a reduction in the number of waitlist participants.

Additional information from Delaware State Housing Authority:

The waitlists for Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) programs and low-income public housing will be accessible at https://Delaware. AffordableHousing.com on February 3, 2025.

Participating housing authorities include:

Applicants were required to log in and revise their household income, family size, and contact information. The deadline for updates was extended to December 31, 2024, after the original deadline of November 22, 2024, saw limited participation. As of January 1, 2025, a 13% response rate has been recorded, leading to a reduction in the number of waitlist participants.

This statewide initiative introduced a streamlined system allowing applicants to manage updates, submit changes, and review their status using one centralized platform.

“The reopening of the public housing waitlist marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to address Delaware’s housing crisis. By making the waitlist available once again, to more Delawareans for the first time in many years, we are reaffirming our commitment to improving the processes for our state’s residents,” said Cynthia Karnai, Director of DSHA.

“We are proud to be part of this historic decision to open the waitlists, creating an incredible opportunity to provide safe, affordable housing for families across Delaware. This is a milestone in our mission to build stronger, more inclusive communities,” said Marene Jordan, Executive Director of the Newark Housing Authority.

“Being part of this historic moment to open the waiting lists is a tremendous honor. It reflects our commitment to serving the people of Delaware and providing the housing opportunities they deserve, “said Assunta Scarpitti, Administrator, New Castle County Housing Authority.

Colleagues at Delaware 211 said, “This partnership will enhance the delivery of services to Delawareans by utilizing the Delaware 211 Helpline, powered by United Way of Delaware, as a centralized access point for a wide range of additional needs. By serving as a one-stop-shop, Delaware 211 will not only connect individuals for this project’s immediate needs but also address broader social services. This holistic approach ensures that individuals receive comprehensive support, addressing multiple aspects of their well-being in one place. Through this collective impact model, the partners are committed to improving the overall quality of life for Delaware’s residents, creating a stronger, more connected community.”

Any applicant that didn’t update their application that wishes to reinstate their placement via appeal may visit https://Delaware. AffordableHousing.com or call toll-free at (855) 301-5920 for more information.