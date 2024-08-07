Delaware’s Congressional Delegation Announces Nearly $700,000 in USDA Assistance to Delaware Farmers

Today, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester alongside U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons both announced over $693,500 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Discrimination Financial Assistance Program to 15 Delaware farmers – six of whom are current producers and nine who are planning to start farms. The program aims to provide financial assistance to farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in obtaining USDA loans prior to January 2021. The program represents the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to making USDA programs more accessible, equitable and inclusive for all who want to participate in agriculture, especially for those who have historically faced discriminatory barriers. The program was established through the Inflation Reduction Act – legislation that Blunt Rochester, Carper, and Coons championed.

Additional Information:

“Having been the first Delawarean to serve on the House Agriculture Committee in over 120 years, I know how important it is for us to do all we can to support the growth of Delaware’s agriculture. Today’s announcement will help us do just that while empowering our farmers,” said Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. “These investments – made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act that I championed – will help farmers who have historically faced discrimination in farm loan programs grow their businesses, produce healthy food, and contribute to our economy. I commend President Biden and Vice President Harris for taking action to ensure equity, accessibility, and inclusivity for farmers in Delaware and across the country.”

“For far too long, many farmers have faced discrimination in federal loan programs,” said Senator Tom Carper. “We are finally working to right this wrong by deploying Inflation Reduction Act funding to uplift farmers in Delaware and across the country.”

“I’m thrilled that investments from the Inflation Reduction Act are coming home to Delaware and helping farmers better access critical loan programs that empower them to grow and thrive,” said Senator Chris Coons. “No farmer should face discrimination in obtaining loans from the Department of Agriculture, and I’m proud that under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ leadership, USDA programs will better reflect the inclusivity and accessibility that make our country strong.”

“Farmers and ranchers work around the clock to put food on our tables and steward our Nation’s land. But for too long, many farmers and ranchers experienced discrimination in farm loan programs and have not had the same access to federal resources and support,” said President Joe Biden. “I promised to address this inequity when I became President. Today that promise has become a reality. My Inflation Reduction Act took a bold step to address the effects of discrimination in farming and ranching, and today’s action will enable more farmers and ranchers to support themselves and their families, help grow the economy, and pursue their dreams.”

“The completion of the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program is an important moment in USDA’s history, and in our journey to becoming a department that truly serves everyone who wants to participate in agriculture. While this financial assistance is not compensation for anyone’s losses or pain endured, it is an acknowledgement. My hope is that this will ensure that many farmers can stay on their farms, contribute to our nation’s food supply, and continue doing what they love,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “I am also immensely grateful to USDA’s many partners in this effort, including the organizations who helped spread the word and offer technical assistance to applicants. This process, and the information contained in the applications, will help USDA as we fine tune our efforts to make USDA programs accessible, inclusive and equitable to all.”

The Discrimination Financial Assistance Program was established by Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act. Through the legislation, Congress allocated $2.2 billion for the program and directed USDA to provide financial assistance to farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021. Upon signing of the law by President Biden, USDA implemented a comprehensive application process that opened in July 2023. One year later, over 43,000 individuals, including individuals in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa, will receive financial assistance through the program. The assistance will help many of them continue farming or enhance their operations, will allow some to begin farming, or in other cases will help to ease lost income.

More information about the awards, including geographic distribution, can be found at 22007apply.gov.