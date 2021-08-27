Delaware’s Coronavirus Numbers Going Up

While the week began with Delaware’s coronavirus new positive test numbers falling – Tuesday and Wednesday they again increased from 196 on Monday to 437 on Wednesday. The bulk of the positive tests are in New Castle County – and Sussex County dropped 2 to 111. Hospitalizations have again gone over 200 – the last time hospitalizations were this high was Valentine’s Day. On Wednesday there were 201 Delawareans hospitalized with the virus – with 31 people in critical condition. 62 of them are in Sussex County hospitals – and 11 are critical.

Sadly Delaware Public Health has reported 9 deaths over the past three days – 6 in New Castle County, 3 in Sussex. Public health also added 9 deaths on Tuesday from a vital statistic review from March, June and July of 2021. They include 5 from New Castle County, 3 from Sussex And 1 from Kent. They range in age from their 40s to 80s and 4 were residents of long term care facilities. None of the 9 was vaccinated. Delaware has seen a total of 1872 deaths from coronavirus.

Delawareans are still going for vaccinations – with another 2500 receiving a first or second dose and about 1300 more people becoming fully vaccinated – that’s about 51.3%.

Go to My Healthy Community to look at the numbers for Delaware.