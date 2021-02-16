Delaware’s Coronavirus Numbers Lower; 2nd Dose Vaccinations at Dover Speedway

Delaware’s coronavirus numbers continue to fall – however testing has been less in the past week because of the weather. Still the two important numbers – the 7-day average for all positive tests is now at 5.5% – the state’s target is 5% and below – and the number of hospitalizations has dropped below 200 for the first time since November 27th! Hospitalizations were at 200 on Sunday – and dropped another 14 to 186 on Monday. Public Health officials did announce 8 deaths from the virus – all between their 60s and 100s and 5 were from long-term care facilities. During this week’s coronavirus update, Governor Carney says that the numbers are looking much better, but now is not the time to slack off – especially with several variants of the virus also calling Delaware home.

Image courtesy de.gov

More vaccine supply is what Delaware needs. Mass drive thru 2nd dose vaccination clinics will be held at Dover International Speedway beginning on Saturday for people who received their first doses at Dover, Delaware City or Georgetown DMVs in January. A new registration will be used for this – that is much simpler and requires no logins or history. These drive thru clinics at Dover Speedway is a partnership between FEMA, the CDC, Health & Human Services, DEMA and DPH and they’ll be open from 9am to 7pm each day. Appointments will be taken at de.gov/fema beginning at 11am Wednesday. Everyone who is vaccinated at these events must have an appointment.

Image courtesy de.gov

During this week’s coronavirus update, DPH Director, Dr. Karyl Rattay said that she has pulled back a little on the metrics for areas of concern. The numbers are now 400 cases per 100,000 people rather than 500 cases as it was before. There are 4 areas of concern in Sussex and Kent Counties – Georgetown, Harbeson, Frankford and Harrington. There is also one in New Castle County. She also says that the CDC is updating its guidance on face coverings, which should fit snugly on your face. Dr. Rattay says that if they are loose and have gaps – you may be putting others – and yourself at risk. Double masking is an option – even using a snug fitting gator over a regular face mask.