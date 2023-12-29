Delaware’s Delegation Works Together to Secure Funding Authorization to Construct New Blood Processing Laboratory

U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester applauded President Biden signing the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The $886 billion bill supports a 5.2% pay raise for military servicemembers and the Department of Defense civilian workforce. The bill also includes provisions for Delaware, including the authorization of $30.5 million for construction of a new Armed Services Whole Blood Processing Laboratory-East (ASWBPL-East) facility at Dover Air Force Base. In addition to the new blood processing laboratory, the 2024 NDAA includes provisions to modernize our armed forces capabilities, reinforce our alliances, and invest in cutting-edge technologies.

“I am proud to have worked with Senator Coons and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester to secure the funding authorization to construct the Armed Services Whole Blood Processing Laboratory-East at Dover Air Force Base,” said Senator Carper. “I will continue to support the talented servicemen and women of Team Dover to ensure they have all they need to exceed the expectations of our military and our country.”

“The 2024 NDAA takes meaningful steps to ensure America’s armed forces are prepared for a changing world, and it supports our national security, servicemembers, and veterans,” said Senator Coons. “I am particularly proud of the investment in a new ASWBPL-East facility at Dover Air Force Base, which will make it easier and more efficient for the blood products that travel through Delaware to reach servicemembers around the world. The 2024 NDAA also provides a much-deserved pay raise for the hardworking men and women of our armed forces, strengthens our ability to deter Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific, and bolsters our strategic partnerships around the world. Additionally, I’m thrilled to see my bill to create a national hostage and wrongfully detained American day and flag become law, which will help raise awareness of hostages and the brave men and women wrongfully held around the world.”

“Dover Air Force Base has long been a premier military instillation bolstering the readiness of our armed forces. Today, with the funding authorization of the Armed Services Whole Blood Processing Laboratory-East facility, DAFB will continue to lead the way in supporting the mission of those in uniform,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “I’m proud to have worked with Senators Carper and Coons to secure this funding authorization and to pass a National Defense Authorization Act that honors the work of our servicemembers and gives them the tools and resources they need to carry out their mission.”

About ASWBPL-East

ASWBPL-East is the primary provider of blood for overseas personnel of the U.S. Armed Forces, providing critical processing and distribution capabilities for whole blood and blood products to support the combatant commands.

ASWBPL-East provides its critical services to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), the United States European Command (EUCOM), the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), military medical treatment facilities, and facilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In addition to the new blood processing laboratory, the 2024 NDAA includes provisions to modernize our armed forces capabilities, reinforce our alliances, invest in cutting-edge technologies, and benefit Delawareans by:

Support servicemembers, military families, and veterans

Authorizes a 5.2% pay increase for military servicemembers.

Authorizes an increase of $70.0 million in Impact Aid ($50.0 million for supplemental Impact Aid, and $20.0 million for Impact Aid for military children with severe disabilities).

Expands parental leave for certain members of the reserve components of the armed forces.

Improves health care and housing services for personnel.

Strengthens partnerships, alliances, and capacity to stand up to China

Authorizes funding for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and supports the Australia-U.K.-U.S. trilateral security arrangement known as AUKUS to strengthen our defense posture in the Indo-Pacific.

Extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through December 31, 2026, and authorizes $300 million for the program in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Supports cooperation with Israel to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Invests in emerging technologies and cybersecurity