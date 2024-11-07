Delaware’s Education Savings Plan Earns Silver Rating

The DE529 Education Savings Plan, Delaware’s tax-advantaged program designed to help pay for higher education expenses, received “Silver” status from Morningstar, the country’s most widely cited and influential investment plan rating group. This is the second consecutive year DE529 received the rating after being upgraded from “Bronze” status in 2023. State Treasurer Colleen Davis says with higher education costs remaining significant for most people, they’re proud to promote a strong savings plan in order to help Delawareans. She adds that Morningstar’s rating underscores the plan’s commitment to providing quality investment options and effective management for families. Administered by the Office of the State Treasurer and managed by Fidelity Investments, the DE529 Education Savings Plan offers a variety of investment portfolios designed to meet the diverse needs of savers. The Delaware Plans Management Board provides oversight for the plan and ensures it adheres to the highest standards of governance and transparency.