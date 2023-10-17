Delaware’s Eric Hansen Announces for US Senate

Eric Hansen announced his campaign for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Delaware. Hansen is a businessman and political outsider and says he’s running to get results for Delaware families instead of more of the same from Washington. Hansen is a businessman who built his career at Proctor and Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Walmart where he pioneered lower cost alternatives for consumers. He lives in Wilmington with his wife, Susan, and his two children, who attend public school.

You can hear more from Eric Hansen Wednesday morning while he’s on the air with the Talk of Delmarva’s Mike Bradley at 8:10.

More from Eric Hansen’s release:

“Both parties have failed Delaware families and the nation. Trust in government is at an all-time low. What families need, especially with record inflation, is collaboration not partisan politics. We need a new kind of leadership, an outsider that puts results and people ahead of politics” Hansen stated. “I am running to cut taxes, reduce health care costs, protect and expand social security benefits, return good-paying jobs to our shores, get tough on crime, and to put Delaware families first.”