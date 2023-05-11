Delaware’s Public Health Emergency Order to be Lifted This Evening

Governor John Carney is ending the State of Delaware Public Health Emergency order as of 6:00 p.m. this evening (May 11th).

The Governor’s Statement:

“Today we are ending the public health emergency here in Delaware. This is consistent with the ending of the federal public health emergency, and with Delaware’s continued progress in moving beyond COVID-19. Thank you to each and every Delawarean who helped us get to where we are today.”