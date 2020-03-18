Delaware’s Salvation Army on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak

The Salvation Army of Delaware is ramping up its efforts to continue to serve those in need during the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) global pandemic.

While many are staying at home, The Salvation Army, which has mobilized in crises for over 150 years, is serving on the front lines in response to the outbreak.

Since Delaware Governor John Carney recent orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the

Salvation Army has implemented necessary changes.

Effective today, Delaware operations will limit person-to-person contact. In addition, much of the day-

to-day business will take place by phone, with social distancing the new norm. Essential personnel are reporting for duty daily to keep our services up and running for the vulnerable populations that depend on The Salvation Army to meet their needs.

The evolving impact of the coronavirus has also forced The Salvation Army in Delaware to temporarily close its senior programs and change how they serve the hungry, in order to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus, throughout its Delaware feeding programs, including soup kitchens and pantries.

The Salvation Army is no longer allowing clients to come into their facilities. Instead, they are providing pre-packaged meals-to-go either in boxes or bags that they pick up at the door.

In Seaford, their mobile food truck, known as a canteen, is going into communities and delivering meals-to-go, to all those in need but especially to students whose schools closed because of the pandemic. In New Castle County, they have begun staging deliveries of meals and groceries to seniors to ensure they stay hydrated and fed.

Their homeless shelter is open and operating, with heightened cleaning throughout the day, especially in

high-traffic areas.

Hygiene and prevention guidance in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations are being used and shared with staff, volunteers and program participants.

The Salvation Army is no longer accepting new clients, transitioning their approach should it become necessity to quarantine any confirmed cases of the virus among their current population.

While no Salvation Army worker or client has been diagnosed with coronavirus, they are closely

monitoring all of their facilities, workers, and clients. Additionally, they’re also tracking current statistics through CDC reporting.

The Salvation Army anticipates a spike in emergency assistance needs as the crisis continues.

“It’s all about giving hope during some very bleak and troubling times. Monetary gifts will go a long way in enabling us to continue doing the most good in our communities,” said Captain Timothy Sheehan

Delaware State Coordinator for The Salvation Army Delaware. “Our basic programs must continue

during these challenging times.”

You can help The Salvation Army stay on the front lines providing much-needed resources during this critical health crisis. To donate, go to www.SalvationArmyDelaware.org.